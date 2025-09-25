Humans flying in Bakersfield: Jet suit takes flight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Im Madi Vollmer, Have you ever seen somebody fly? Well, I have — and it’s happening right here in Bakersfield.

I went out to Meadows Field Airport to watch humans fly — and I know that sounds crazy, but it was actually pretty incredible. Who would’ve thought this kind of technology was taking off right in our own backyard?

Gravity Industries hosted a jet suit flight demonstration here in Bakersfield. The company says this city is the ideal base for their operations — thanks to available space, room for noise, easy access to fuel — and even military training happening on site.

Richrd Browning is the founder and chief test pilot for Gravity Industries and he says, "The military application — the easiest way to describe it — is being able to take small, probably special forces teams, lift them and move them anywhere within a few-mile radius. Over minefields, over wire, over water, over mud, at night, in bad weather — to deliver an objective or find a casualty, and then self-extract without having to rely on a helicopter."

The company was launched in 2017 and created the world’s first human-powered jet suit — turning science fiction into reality.

Paul Jones is the lead flight instructor and site operator and he says, "It’s a really weird connection between this kind of sci-fi world and real life — and we’re just trying to make that childhood dream come true and bring it to everyone."

Paul Jones isn’t just the lead flight instructor — he’s also the site operator. He admits learning to fly the jet suit was tough at first, but says once you get the hang of it, it’s a lot like riding a bike or a skateboard — just a whole lot louder… and way off the ground.

"I fortunately get to do this quite a lot — which is pretty nice — but every time, it hits differently. It’s just the most insane feeling when you’re effortlessly flying around in the sky… it’s pretty surreal." Jones said.

The company says they are making the impossible possible — one flight at a time.

