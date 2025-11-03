Hundreds celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds gathered at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Sunday to celebrate the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, a vibrant tradition honoring deceased loved ones.

For Heidi Gonzalez Dyar and her family, this marked their first time attending the celebration. The day held special meaning for Gonzalez Dyar, whose parents' picture now graces an altar.

"It's emotional because I love the tradition of honoring those who have passed," Gonzalez Dyar said.

"My mother always said, when you remember us or you talk about us, you have a memory, it's like you bring us back to life," she said.

Day of the Dead is celebrated on November 1 and 2 to honor and remember deceased loved ones. Families build altars and place favorite foods that their loved ones enjoyed while they were alive. The altars are also decorated with marigolds — it's believed these flowers guide the spirits back to the living.

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebration drew returning families like Abigail Neira and her family.

"Last year, we really enjoyed coming out. The music was amazing. The dancers were amazing. Seeing everyone so friend of us was really beautiful. The baby had a great time, so we wanted to bring her out here again," Neira said.

For Neira, the event provides an important cultural learning opportunity for her daughter.

"I think it's important for families and children to come out here and learn just kind of about the heritage of Hispanic culture and the meaning behind Dia de Muertos. And for us, it's important for her to learn, you know, different part of the world celebrate things differently," she said.

The family-friendly event offered something for everyone — visitors could explore different altars, take pictures, listen to music from Mariachi San Marco from Bakersfield, and watch Aztec dancers. One altar particularly caught attention as people could write names of loved ones who recently passed away.

For Gonzalez Dyar, the day brought nothing but happiness.

"It's not sad. It brings me joy. Like, and I can just feel it all here. I can feel the love here," she said.

Proceeds from the event go to the Chamber's scholarship fund.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

