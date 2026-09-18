Hundreds gather at Bakersfield Country Club to support Phillip Campas Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of people gathered at Bakersfield Country Club Thursday morning to support the Phillip Campas Foundation, which raises funds to benefit military veterans, law enforcement, first responders, and their families who have fallen on hard times.

The foundation was started a little over three years ago by Campas' widow, Christina, to honor his memory as a Marine combat veteran and Kern County Sheriff's deputy. Campas was killed in the line of duty during a SWAT operation in Wasco in July 2021.

Juan Trevino, the foundation's vice president and Campas' former SWAT commander, said the turnout at Thursday's event was overwhelming.

"To see everybody out here that is supporting our mission, it, it does, it, it's beyond words. I can't even explain what it does for us, not only me personally, but as a foundation as a whole." Trevino said.

Trevino said he remembers Campas as someone who made those around him better.

"What I think people don't understand is that Phillip had that charisma, had that drive; he was so unique that he pushed me to be better myself in my capacity. I was honored to be a coworker with him, but it meant a lot more to me to call him a friend." Trevino said.

KCSO Deputy Eric Danforth also reflected on what made Campas so memorable.

"The most serious person, most funny person I've ever met, just the most fun to be around," Danforth said.

The foundation's mission extends to everyday people facing unexpected hardship.

"It's everyday people that, by no fault of their own, they fall on hard times. They experience some difficult challenges, and as a foundation we're in a position where we can offer them assistance, whether it's monetary or through getting resources that are beyond their means that might be able to assist them." Trevino said.

More information about the Phillip Campas Foundation is available at thephillipcampasfoundation.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

