Hundreds gather for 16th annual Bakersfield Comic Con at Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of fans flocked to the Kern County Fairgrounds over the weekend for the 16th annual Bakersfield Comic Con, where families made memories and celebrated their favorite characters from comics, movies and TV shows.

For many attendees, the convention has become a cherished family tradition. Christopher Baima brought his family to the event, drawn by the variety of entertainment options available.

"Our daughter likes to dress up for the cosplay costume contest, and so we usually come every year for that," Baima said.

The convention offered something for every member of the family, from anime displays to classic science fiction memorabilia.

"There's way too much stuff. There's a lot to like here, so our daughter wanted to come and see all the anime stuff, and they have quite a bit of that. I'm usually a horror fan and sci fi fan, so I like to see the Star Wars stuff and all that," Baima said.

Cosplay remained a major attraction, with attendees of all ages dressing as beloved characters. Charley Welch embraced the spirit of the event by dressing as Princess Peach from Super Mario, delighting young fans throughout the weekend.

"Everyone's been real pleasant. I love the kids, they run up. I just hear peach, peach, peach, and it makes my heart just kind of sing. It's been really nice," Welch said.

The convention featured celebrity guests, including the iconic TV duo Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada from the classic series "CHiPs." The actors expressed gratitude for the opportunity to connect with fans who grew up watching their show.

"You know, we're just humbled and so grateful that we can bring that joy for when they were young kids, sitting with their grandpa, grandma, or mom and dad, and watched chips. So we've had a good time," Wilcox said.

"And it's been really nice, and a lot of people, and I love it, friendly people. I get to see all my Latin brothers and sisters that I don't get to see because I'm always on the road out of town going through whatever. So it's nice," Estrada said.

Cast members from "Grease" also made appearances at the convention, meeting fans and participating in photo opportunities.

"There's a lot of people that are coming to meet us and enjoy the vendors and the food and the cars, and it's pretty cool," Lorenzo Lamas.

The two-day event provided attendees with opportunities to meet celebrities, browse vendor booths, enjoy food offerings and take photos with their favorite stars.

