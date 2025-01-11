Hundreds of Kern residents gather in Bakersfield to protest Border Patrol operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several hundred Kern County residents gathered at the corner of Ming Ave. and Wible Road to protest Border Patrol's three-day operation dubbed 'Return to Sender'



23ABC spoke with many protesters who noted they were gathering in solidarity for those who were scared by the Border Patrol's operation, with some saying they were fearful of the future.

The protest stretched across several corners of the intersection with protesters setting up a banner that could be seen from the Ming Ave. overpass on the northbound side of the 99 freeway.

While Operation 'Return to Sender' appears to be over, the Rapid Response Network said they plan on continuing to hold 'know your rights' events throughout the county.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the wake of Border Patrol activities here in Kern County, residents from all over have gathered here at the corner of Ming and Wible to protest border patrol's operation. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter. We spoke with residents from all over to get their thoughts on why they came out to support the efforts.

It was a strong turnout Friday morning on the corner of Ming Ave. and Wible Road near Valley Plaza. For some, the purpose of standing and waving signs admonishing Border Patrol's operation dubbed 'return to sender' was a personal one, such as Janette Ramos, who immigrated to the US as a child.

"I think standing together and showing support for, you know, the people that can't come out here, because there are a lot of people that are scared. I went to the store the other day and I saw it was empty. So I mean that just kind of goes to show how people are frightened, you know, and wanting to stay so the people that can't come out here, you know, and advocate for themselves. These people were here to – to kind of do that in support," said Ramos.

Karla Blue was also among the hundreds at the demonstration. She too, immigrated to the US and was standing in solidarity with those who may not have the ability to maintain a legal status in the US.

"They're quick to say, hey, fix your papers, and they don't understand that it's not an easy process. It takes years. I came here when I was six, and I did not get my citizenship until my junior year of high school. It took my parents that long, and at what point was I never illegal, thankfully, because my parents did what they had to do, to keep putting in paperwork, to keep putting in paperwork, and that took 1000s of dollars, and that wasn't easy. My parents had support, and they were lucky. But not everyone is that fortunate," said Blue.

Evelyn Dominguez, another protester, noted the lack of information that was disseminated from official sources throughout the Border Patrol's operation, brings uncertainty for whatever else may come once Donald Trump assumes the presidency.

"It brings fear, not only to know that there's people that I know that are being affected by this, but also, like the younger youth, not knowing whether or not their parents are going to be able to come home after they come home from school. So it definitely brings fear, but it also influences me to want to continue to stay educated, to show up to places where people are teaching us how to maneuver through this again, so we're able to be a voice for the people that have no direction or feel like they have no direction," said Dominguez.

Though it appears that Border Patrol's operation here in Kern County has come to a close, the rapid response network said they will continue to hold Know Your Rights workshops going forward.

