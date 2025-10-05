Hundreds participate in inaugural Screamer Run to support disability services in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Saturday evening brought Halloween spirit to Cal State Bakersfield as hundreds of participants dressed in costumes for the first-ever Screamer Run, a fundraising event supporting local disability services.

The race will help fund completion of the AdaptiSport facility in downtown Bakersfield, with a portion of proceeds also benefiting the CSUB Students with Disabilities Program.

Al Romero, board director of Health Through Wholeness, said the event exceeded expectations with strong community support.

"We are so gracious. We're gracious for our participants. We had about 60 volunteers. And as you can see, we're on and going," Romero said.

Janet Guzman attended the event with her family and said they had been eagerly anticipating the run.

"It feels really great to be able to participate in events like this as a family, and it's great that these organizations put on these events that are family driven. I'm really happy to be able to bring my children out here and my husband, and it's something fun because we get to dress up and have fun as a family," Guzman said.

The family-friendly atmosphere resonated with participants who appreciated supporting a meaningful cause while enjoying Halloween festivities.

"Yeah, it's great knowing that the proceeds are going to those programs to help people with disabilities. These are definitely the type of runs that I love to support and sign up for," Guzman said.

Beyond the race itself, the event featured various activities including photo booths and pumpkin decorating stations, creating a festival-like atmosphere for attendees of all ages.

Organizers expressed gratitude for the overwhelming community response and announced plans to make the Screamer Run an annual tradition.

"We cannot be more grateful for everybody that has come out. The runners, people just attending the event, the kids, sponsors, you know, even the DJ, like, just all of the support. We're really thankful for it and we can feel the love for sure," organizers said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

