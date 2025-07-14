Husband of Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez arrested for making criminal threats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The husband of Kern County District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez was arrested over the weekend after allegedly making criminal threats during what officials described as a mental health crisis.

Bakersfield Police said officers responded to a domestic violence and threat-related call Saturday at a residence in the 1800 block of Alta Vista Drive, the home shared by Perez and her husband, 49-year-old Fernando Jara.

Assistant Police Chief Brent Stratton said officers were dispatched after receiving a report of threats made toward family members. According to Christian Romo, Perez’s chief of staff, the supervisor was the one who initially called for help, requesting behavioral health services for her husband.

“The threats were credible enough to cause the family to be in sustained fear for their safety,” Stratton said. “At that point, they called the police department.”

Police say Jara resisted, prompting a partial SWAT callout. A minor use of force was employed to take him into custody. Stratton also confirmed minors were present when the call came in, though Romo noted that Perez and her children left the home once law enforcement arrived.

Jara was booked into the Kern County Jail on a felony charge of criminal threats with intent to terrorize. He is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Officials emphasized the importance of mental health and domestic violence support services in the community.

“We want people to be safe in their homes and in their community,” Stratton said. “Domestic violence situations have the ability to really impact and harm the lives of a lot of different people, including children. So please seek help and call 911.”

Perez declined to issue a public statement on the incident.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

