"I feel as though I'm in jail." Bakersfield woman scared to leave her home after break-in and assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) —

For many, home is supposed to be a place where you feel the safest. But for one Bakersfield woman, that sense of security changed in an instant. Shirley King says she never saw it coming and is now living in fear.

“He didn’t say a word he just started, bang, bang, bang, and I’m down, I’m down,” said King.

Shirley King says she has lived in the Stockdale area for about 40 years and has never had anything like this happen to her.

The incident happened back in February, where the 78-year-old says she had just gotten home from a walk with her granddaughter when she heard someone breaking in, followed by the noise of a broken window from her garage.

Ring camera captures the moment the suspect broke King’s front door down. King says after entering, the intruder dragged her outside continuing to hit her.

“He kept saying he was going to kill me,” said King. “I’m telling him I’m an old lady I’m 78 years old I mean I’m yelling and screaming and he’s telling me he doesn’t give a care.”

She adds that neighbors heard the noise and called the police.

The man involved per the Kern County DA's office, was ID'd as 53-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, and has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon that isn't a firearm, criminal threats, trespassing, among other charges.

King says the attack left her with multiple bodily injuries and her granddaughter, scared to enter her home. Since the incident, King has not only gotten a restraining order against Rodriguez but also installed an extra metal door, along with ten cameras inside her home but says she still doesn’t feel like it’s enough.

“I feel as though I’m in jail,” said King. “I mean I have no peace, I have no peace. I’ve never had all this security before.”

King says even though fear lingers within her, she’s continuing to hold out hope on the justice system that she will one day get closure.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

