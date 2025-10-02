‘I Never Gave Up’: Bakersfield Artist Survives Health Struggles to Receive Kidney Transplant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield artist Chris Rodriguez never gave up hope—even when doctors told him he no longer qualified for a life-saving kidney transplant. Now, after nearly a decade of fighting, he's celebrating his second chance at life.

Chris: "This is weird... my heart just started boom, boom, boom—could it be a call? Could it be a kidney? And that's when they called me and told me, 'We have a possible match for you. We're running some more tests, and if everything goes well, we'll need you to come in as soon as possible.'

Chris was just 21 in 2011 when doctors told him his kidneys were only functioning at 4% and that he could die. Chris: "With that one sentence, my life flipped upside down. If you want to get off dailies, you're going to need a transplant—but that takes time to get on the list."

It started with something small—waking up at night to use the restroom. He brushed it off. But waking up three times a night turned into a warning sign... and it lasted for years. Chris: "My twenties went to waste I didn't want to be a burden I would have to ask my friends to take me to the bathroom frequently."

Chris would wait eight years for a kidney. But that wasn't the only battle he faced. Chris: "It was heartbreaking what happened to me. You know, I already had kidney failure... I'm on dialysis... and now, cancer."

He almost lost his shot at a transplant—because of testicular cancer. Chris: "The transplant center called me. They said, 'We had a kidney for you—it was a match. But unfortunately, since you had cancer last year, you don't qualify. You have to be cancer-free for at least two years.' I was crushed."

His mother Anna Rodriguez says watching her son suffer through it all was painful—but she never gave up hope. Anna Rodriguez: "I had to be strong—especially because he had so many problems. The process was really hard. Seeing him battle every time... it broke my heart. But now, I can say thank you, God—we are here. This is his second chance to live."

And through that long journey came an unexpected blessing—someone to live for. Chris: "I never expected to get a girlfriend. I ended up getting a girlfriend, and despite having kidney failure and cancer... I didn't think I would have a baby."

However, less than two weeks ago on September 22, Chris got his long-awaited kidney transplant done at USC Keck medical center. But it came at a cost. Chris: "I missed her first birthday because my transplant was the day before. That was probably the hardest part. I haven't been able to see her... and I can't lift more than 10 pounds, so I can't pick her up, hug her, or play with her. That's going to be rough the next few months."

Chantaye Imani: "Do you have words of encouragement for those who may be in the hospital and those still battling an illness?" Chris: "Art gave me peace. When my body felt broken, my creativity was the one thing that felt alive. That's what kept me moving have faith it will keep you going."

After nearly a decade of waiting, dialysis, and cancer—Chris says this transplant has finally given him a shot at life... and a future worth fighting for.

