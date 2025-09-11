Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ICE raids prompt fear among Bakersfield residents ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations

Community members limit outings to essential trips as Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations continue nationwide, impacting upcoming cultural celebrations
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some Bakersfield residents say they're afraid to attend public gatherings as Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids continue across the country.

Many community members report limiting their outings to essential trips like work and grocery shopping, fearing they might not return home safely.

With Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations approaching, some residents say they plan to avoid outdoor events — even those who are U.S. citizens.

Elida Avalos, a Guatemalan-born American citizen, describes the anxiety she feels when leaving her home.

"I live alone and sometimes I say I'll go for a walk but then I change my mind because I think they'll get me. I carry my documents well my card but even then they don't respect you," Avalos said.

The fear has already impacted celebrations in other cities. Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade over the weekend drew significantly smaller crowds than usual, as many community members stayed home due to concerns about ICE enforcement.

Bakersfield's Mexican Independence Day celebration is scheduled for Monday at the Liberty Bell, though it remains unclear whether attendance will match previous years' turnout.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

