"If You Give A Child A Book" Campaign returns to Delano!

At Scripps, we understand the crucial role literacy plays in the lives of children. Given the persistently low literacy rates in Kern County, we've teamed up with various organizations to make a positive impact. And the return of our annual "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign is back!

"I feel good because I can read whenever I want and I don't have to find any books in my house which, these are the books I can read,” said student Mareli Lopez.

We first met Mareli Lopez, a student at Del Vista Elementary earlier this year, at the time, she was one of more than 500 students to take 5 books home.

It's part of our "If You Give A Child A Book Campaign".

Partnering with local organizations, the goal is to give schools that have a large percentage of under served students living in poverty access to education of different cultures, beliefs, and races.

"A lot of kids in Kern County don't have that ability right now. About 40% of the children in the school system are not reading at their literacy rates,” said President of Memorial Hospital Ken Keller.

Dignity Health being one of the sponsors, president Ken Keller says he believes the road to improved literacy rates start with us.

Every year, the goal is to donate 10 books to a child in need. Last year, we were able to provide more than 26 hundred books to students.

"Having programs like this not only help literacy rates in Kern County, but also open the door for children who don't have access to books at home or where they are and it helps build their at home library,” said Fahra Daredia, Marketing and Promotions Associate for Kern County Library.

Fahra Daredia with the Kern County Library says it also helps students build their at home library, which can drastically increase overall literacy rates.

According to the nations report card, 14% of students report reading for fun almost every day, lower than previous years.

With a donation of $12, that allows us to help increase literacy rates by giving a child 2 books.

Which can go kids like Skylynn.

"I feel happy because now I have something to do on my free time,” said Skylynn.

If you'd like to be a part of the change, click here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

