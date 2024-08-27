"I’m sad on the days I can’t show up.” Sheriff's Activities League provides opportunity for Bakersfield youth

EAST BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The sheriff's office is preparing to host their annual golf tournament fundraiser to help support the Sheriff's Activities League, or SAL, providing a safe space for youth in East Bakersfield.



Video shows a glimpse into an afternoon at the East Bakersfield Sheriff's Activities League. The center offers boxing, cheerleading and other activities for students after school.

The Activities League is a nonprofit separate from the Kern County Sheriff's Office, and they're preparing for their annual golf tournament fundraiser, set for November 2 at the North Kern Golf Course

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern County Sheriff’s Activities League is preparing to host its 17th annual golf tournament fundraiser at North Kern Golf Course later this fall, and all of the funds raised support the Sheriff's Activities League youth program. 23ABC spoke to some of the kids at the league to learn what it means to them.

“I love boxing every moment I’ve been here," Silvano Alvaredo said. "I’m even sad on the days I can’t show up.”

Silvano Alvaredo says he’s found his passion in boxing and has been working to improve for the past two years.

“Talent can get you so far, but what really gets you there is hard work. After working hard for about two years, I’ve become really good at boxing," Alvaredo said. "It’s not about talent, it’s about how much work you put into whatever you want to do.”

The Sheriff’s Activities League, or SAL, is a nonprofit offering a safe place for kids to go after school. At the East Bakersfield location, SAL offers sports like cheerleading and boxing.

“We want these kids to have the same opportunities as any other kid who’s in a boxing organization or cheerleading organization," Lori Meza, SAL Board Member, said. "We want them to have uniforms, we want them to have lockers, we want them to have their own gear. We want them to have that safety and security of knowing that they’re going to have the tools that they need when they come in here.”

Something else they provide is a supportive community for the kids.

“Something that makes the program like this special for me is to have friends, to feel comfortable to do the dances, and to have fun,” said Emily Hernandez, SAL Cheerleader.

The Sheriff’s Office says that, as a nonprofit separate from KCSO, the center relies on donations and volunteer time.

“It’s very rewarding. I try to talk to them, and coach them, and mentor them to possibly make a difference," said Deputy Iris Mendez, SAL Coordinator. I’ve heard stories and seen some kids from SAL become deputy sheriffs. That’s something that I would like to do and create a positive influence [for] them.”

“You’re also gonna help pour into something that is so much bigger than just the sheriff’s office," Meza said. "This is the sheriff’s activities league.”

For Silvano, SAL’s boxing team allowed him to sharpen his skills and form strong bonds within the program.

“It’s better than any other relationship you can have because you work with the person all the time, and you’ve gotta have a great relationship to be able to punch each other in the face and be able to smile about it afterward.”

The sheriff’s office says registration is open now to secure a team for the golf tournament fundraiser. For more information, visit the golf tournament's website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

