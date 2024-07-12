Inaugural "Taste of Kern" offers samples of Bakersfield restaurants during summer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nearly two dozen local restaurants are gathering to drive business during the slower summer months.

The inaugural 'Taste of Kern' will offer samples of numerous vendors, all in one place.



US. FoodS Bakersfield partners with local restaurants.

Tim Simanek sales manger says The Taste of Kern hosts a total of 20+ restaurants.

Allison Lea manager at Hungry Hunter is hoping this brings more traffic to the restaurant during the slow summer months.

I spoke with Tim Simanek, Sales Manager for US. Foods... who said his goal is very simple... to get people through the doors at local restaurants... by showcasing their signature dishes.

"The whole goal is to get people into the restaurants"

He said the summer heat and vacation time make it difficult for businesses to gain traction.

"Summer is very slow it's hot out here, so people are still eating, and people are going out we want to keep people in local in town."

With the freeway being a burden to get traction to the restaurant Allison Lea manager at Hungry Hunter works. She anticipates this restaurant will attract more locals.

"It brings more awareness to a lot of local eateries summer time is very slow there are a lot of people coming in and out of Bakersfield and we are right here on the freeway so I feel giving us this opportunity to just really showcase what we have and what we have to offer."

The first annual Taste of Kern is scheduled for July 17th.

Tickets for general admission are 15 dollars and VIP tickets are 25.

I'm Chantaye Imani, your Bakersfield Neighborhood reporter.

