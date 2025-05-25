Inaugural Thousand Flags Fun Run honors veterans and builds community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 300 runners participated in the 5K event aimed at honoring military service and uniting the community.



More than 300 runners took to the trails Sunday morning at the Park at River Walk for the first-ever Thousand Flags Fun Run, the newest addition to the Thousand Flags event, now in its 11th year.

“They just took off and the speedy ones will be back in a couple of minutes,” said race director Sandra Parnell, smiling as the crowd surged forward.

Parnell said the run was designed to bring the community together while paying tribute to those who have served in the U.S. military.

“We had a concert, we had a barbecue, and now we’re doing a run,” she said. “It’s just fun to get everybody out here and remind them about the privileges we have.”

The 5K event ended with Fernando Arreola crossing the finish line first. Arreola, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served eight years and completed two combat tours in Iraq, ran in memory of fellow soldiers lost in battle.

“I’m a veteran, so I had to represent,” he said. “Veterans gave up their lives so we could be free.”

Wearing a red, white and blue Spider-Man suit, Arreola was a favorite among younger attendees.

“A lot of kids came up to me and said, ‘Hey, that’s Spider-Man,’” he said. “It put a smile on their faces and even the adults recognized me.”

Many participants joined the run for personal reasons. Christopher Chavez, who placed third in the 5K, said the experience struck an emotional chord.

“It was really touching it kind of hit home a little bit,” he said. “My brother-in-law was a veteran. He passed in Vietnam.”

Chavez encouraged others to take the time to reflect and appreciate the sacrifices made by service members.

“Take the weekend to go home and let your loved ones know you care,” he said. “And appreciate the soldiers who are still on active duty today.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Thousand Flags memorial and other local community initiatives organized by the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary.

