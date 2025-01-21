INAUGURATION: President Trump addresses Black and Hispanic voter support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following President Trump’s inaugural speech in which he expressed his gratitude for Black and Hispanic voters, local leaders responded to his statement.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In his inaugural speech, President Trump expressed his gratitude for the support from the Black and Hispanic communities and now, local leaders are responding to his statement.

"To the Black and Hispanic communities, I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote," said Trump.

"I just think this is a historic day not only for America but the world," said Reverend Angelo Frazier. "As you can see the world is changing right before our eyes, the world is resifting and I think in a good way."

According to NORC , a research group at the University of Chicago, in the November 2024 presidential election, Trump received support from 16 percent of Black voters and 43% of Latino voters, leading Trump to say he will not forget those communities during his presidency.

"We set records and I will not forget it, I’ve heard your voices in the campaign and I look forward to working with you in the years to come," said Trump.

"We know that there were a lot of different reasons for that. Part of that is the ‘machismo’ that a lot of men unfortunately still do not believe that a woman could be President of the United States of America," said Labor Leader and Civil Rights Activist Dolores Huerta.

And while some may not see Trump as the leader, local Pastor Angelo Frazier says people need to look at the heart of his message and his vision of unifying the country.

"I think we need to get back to just allowing people to live for freedom, democracy, and liberty. I hope this country, as it’s always done leads the way in that," said Frazier.

With his inauguration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President Trump said that in his honor, he would strive with the nation to make his dream a reality.

Patrick Jackson with the Bakersfield NAACP told me that as a citizen, he will not judge President Trump by what he looks like or says but by his character and what he intends to do now that he's in office.

"You can say one thing one moment and do something else when it comes to policy in another moment, so we’ll be looking at the content of his character and the policies that he is going to implement during his term," said Jackson.

With many being uncertain about what may happen during Trump’s term, Jackson encourages the public to get involved in local government.

"Be a part of the process and don’t feel like you’ve been defeated just because someone won an election and won a race," said Jackson.

While Trump said he would not forget the support he received from Black and Hispanic voters, the next four years will determine whether he keeps his word.

