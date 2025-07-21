Infectious disease specialist warns most human cases of West Nile go undetected

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county this year, prompting health officials to remind residents about prevention measures.

Dr. Shikha Mishra, an infectious disease specialist with Kern Medical, says approximately 80% of patients who contract West Nile virus remain asymptomatic, meaning they may not even be aware they have it.

"For West Nile, the season typically runs from July to October, and approximately 80% of patients who contract the disease remain asymptomatic, meaning they may not even be aware they have it," Mishra said.

According to Mishra, about 20% of infected individuals may experience symptoms including fever, vomiting, rash, joint pains, and typical viral symptoms. Diagnosis involves testing the serum for antibodies.

"If the acute antibody IGM is positive, then we make the diagnosis of West Nile virus," Mishra said.

The most concerning cases are those that affect the brain, which represent less than 1% of infections but can be fatal or require long-term treatment.

"The ones that worry us are the ones that go to the brain, and they are less than 1%, but those are generally fatal or require long-term treatment, or they have, like, long-term equally like, you know, paralysis, they cannot walk, memory deficits, and all," Mishra said.

This first confirmed case comes after Kern County reported 12 diagnosed cases throughout all of last year. However, Mishra believes the official numbers represent only a small fraction of actual infections.

"I think it might just be like 1 or 2% that we know of because, as I said, like most of the patients are asymptomatic, so it's highly possible that they a lot of people have the disease in the community and we just don't know," Mishra said.

Even symptomatic patients may not seek medical attention since symptoms typically resolve within 2 to 10 days, leading many to mistake it for a flu-like illness.

Mishra emphasized the need for better community mosquito control measures, suggesting residents with fish ponds should keep them clean or stock them with goldfish that eat mosquito larvae.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their primary doctor, though diagnosis will ultimately involve infectious disease specialists and the public health department.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Kern County Public Health confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus this year. And joining us in studio B this morning, infectious disease specialist Dr. Shika Mishra with Kern Medical. Thank you for coming in this morning. Appreciate it.

Thank you for having me.

We talk about these numbers every year. We're always saying there's a, there's another human case of West Nile virus. Let's begin by discussing how easy or difficult it is to diagnose.

For West Nile, the season typically runs from July to October, and approximately 80% of patients who contract the disease remain asymptomatic, meaning they may not even be aware they have it. And then there are 20% who may have fever, vomiting, rash, joint pains, and regular body typical viral symptoms, and those patients, if we test their serum and then we test for antibodies, it may be positive again; however, there are two antibodies. One of them is for acute and one of them is for chronic. If the acute antibody IGM is positive, then we make the diagnosis of West Nile virus. The ones that worry us are the ones that go to the brain, and they are less than 1%, but those are generally fatal or require long-term treatment, or they have, like, long-term equally like, you know, paralysis, they cannot walk, memory deficits, and all.

We have one right now, and we had 12 that were diagnosed all of last year. What percentage does that represent of the people that you believe have it but just didn't know it?

I think it might just be like 1 or 2% that we know of because as I said, like most of the patients are asymptomatic, so there is highly possible that they a lot of people have the disease in the community and we just don't know because we never diagnosed them as they did not have symptoms and I'm sorry, go ahead. And even when they have symptoms, as I was saying, 20% of them, they don't come to us because in 2 to 10 days their symptoms are gone and they are fine and they think that it was a flu-like illness. But we do put out these alerts, we do.

You inform the public through different health organizations, through Kern County Public Health, about the most serious possibilities, is that correct?

Yes.

You always like to tell people about removing standing water, make sure you wear long-sleeve clothing, and that sort of thing. How well do you think that message gets out?

I don't. I think we need to take more control, and I think community mosquito control measures would be really helpful. That's what I would think.

What type of measures are those?

You know, maybe making sure the community knows about, not like, you know, they have the fish ponds, making sure the pond is clean, or they have those goldfish and stuff which eat the mosquitoes, things like that. I think those are the messages that need to get out.

And if somebody were to think that they might have those symptoms, they should contact their local doctor, or should they come to Kern Medical or contact public health.

They can contact their primary doctor, but ultimately, I think it will be the infectious disease specialist, not necessarily the current one, anybody in the community, and the public health department who will be making the diagnosis.

Dr. Shikha Mishra, thank you for coming in this morning. We appreciate it.

Thank you so much. I appreciate being here.

