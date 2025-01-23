Inner-City Kids Excel and Play at the Bakersfield Police Activities League

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Activities League opens their door to the children of Bakersfield to grow them into the leaders of tomorrow. Recently they added a soccer field and computer lab for students.



BPAL's after school program is open Monday -Thursday from 2pm-5:30pm.

Accepting students age range from 6-17.

The facility offers multiple programs for students to achieve and be active.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Inner-city kids have a hard time adapting to their surroundings compared to others who grow up in other communities. I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The Bakersfield Police Activities League wants the community to know they are that safe haven for learning and activities to keep the kids out the streets.

The Bakersfield Police Activities League provides multiple sources of entertainment for children in the community through their after-school programs. Many kids in the community might not have the small things to be able to have fun. This facility provides endless opportunities for them to learn, play and be safe.

Naomi Vidales Executive Director Bakersfield Activity League said "We were actually closed on a Friday, but I was here working. I had a kid call and say "I know you guys are closed... but can I come play on the field?" I was like "Ay mio were closed!" They want to come! The numbers are up the kids are excited to be here. Our numbers in tutoring has gone up cause they have more computers to play with."

Naomi tells me more kids around the community are starting to come In after school. They love being around their friends outside of the school ground.

Carlos one of the students from the program tells me "My favorite thing is playing in the game room. One of my favorite games to play is NBA Jam.

"It means a lot, because when I first came here I wanted to try new things, so I came here to play sports. We get to play basketball together with better courts. We also go to the tutors to learn, and the game room to play. One of my favorite games is 2K." said Adrian Flores an 8 grader at BPAL.

The facility recently hit their 30 year mark, organizers tell me they have served and helped well over a 1000 children in the community. One member who used to attend the facility in particular became a representative for the City of Bakersfield. Michael Bowers tells me he remembers when he used to attend the BPAL and how it helped him.

"I often say people cant be what they don't see. They are often expected to play a role that they don't get to see people play. What a full circle to be able to come back a son of the BPAL Center, a kid who went through the same program. You've got kids who are now police officers, who are in law, and who've gotten great careers. They been mentored to not only trust the police but how to work with them." said Bowers

This program is available for students from Monday-Thursday from 2-5:30. They are accepting all students from ages 6-17. BPAL wants to provide a community outside of school. Where kids can network and socialize with each other, without worries on when their next meal will be or what they will do at home alone while waiting for their parents.

"We give them an opportunity to just come be a kid. They don't have to come and raise their siblings here they can be a kid. We have staff here to help them with their homework, just to play, and to interact with them." said Vidales

These upgrades were just the start, they plan to add stadium lights to their soccer field to allow them to host games and competitions. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

