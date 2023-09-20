Innovation at CSUB continues through new partnership with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Innovation at Cal State University Bakersfield is being showcased. Students are now able to use self-driving delivery robots and state of the art sleeping pods. However, the biggest announcement comes as the university partners with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

CSUB students will soon be at the forefront of pioneering energy innovation, students like Julnar Alazzam.

“I was born and raised here, I mean it really does feel like a full circle moment," she said. “With our air quality issues, a lot of the climate issues kind of hit us first here in Kern County.”

Alazzam is a third year research undergraduate at CSUB studying bio-chemistry and she’s also a fellow working for the Livermore National Lab. Her research is focused on clean fossil fuels using environmentally friendly methods. She’s currently researching enzymes to remove sulfur from fossil fuels. She says her research with Livermore Labs has prepared her even more to enter the growing world of clean energy.

“The energy transition is a really complicated topic," said Kim Budil, Livermore Lab Director. "The mix of capabilities here in Kern really present a great foundation."

Budil said not only will this partnership benefit Kern County’s energy industries but play a role in manufacturing advancements, hydrogen technologies, even in our agriculture.

“The Central Valley, in addition to being a big energy provider is a big agriculture provider," she said. "Dual use of the land that’s being managed for the agriculture where you can use that land to store carbon as well."

CSUB is no stranger to bringing advanced technology to campus, but now as part of the partnership, students will have access to a new energy innovation building, as well as a new research facility.

“We want our students to come get excited about innovation, get excited about applying those innovative tools, research, and to really benefit our community and our workforce," said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny.

For Alazzam, she sees this new partnership as a new opportunity for future students and a shift in what education at CSUB will look like moving forward.

“It’s really motivating to be so heavily involved in something that has affected me since I was a little kid.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

