INSIDE LOOK: "A place of our own" on CSUB's campus

“As we walked through the building, I saw nothing but outdated facilities and cramped classrooms that did not give our Communications and Arts students the first class education they deserved,” said Lynnette Zelezny, President of California State University Bakersfield.

“Outdated” and “Cramped.”

That's the way CSUB President Lynnette Zelenzy described the old learning facilities on campus.

And several students agreed.

“Especially for like, the Runner, our newsroom- it’s a very small little area that we kind of work in, just about like 12 computers for our staff of 40 people,” said Haydee Barahona, Co-Editor in Chief of The Runner.

But switch outdated and cramped with modern and spacious and you get with the new Media Arts building at CSUB, over two years in the making.

The renovation cost $7.5 million.

When you walk in you are greeted with an art exhibit studio, brand new classrooms, a professional darkroom for photography, and a crowd favorite- the green screen walls.

“From a technical standpoint, I really like the video studio with the greenscreen and all that, that looks really cool,” said John Harte, Advisor to The Runner.

Soundproof rooms for podcasts and a new computer lab also gives the communications students chances to better their journalism skills.

According to the student newspaper adviser John Harte, no matter the size of the major, they deserve it.

“This is probably the smallest school in the Cal State system. The journalism program is every bit as good as the bigger schools. It’s just going to feel so nice to have a place of our own,” said Harte.

The Co-Editor In Chief of The Runner, Haydee Barahona, agrees.

“You know, we as student journalists, we are the voice for our students on our campus and I think just being able to be a voice for students and being able to hold people on our campus accountable- that's a super important part. That’s a super important part for democracy. What would we be without journalism?” said Barahona.

The new Media Arts building is located just southwest of the Walter Stiern Library and the bus terminal on CSUB’s campus.

