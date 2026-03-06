Invasive species poses serious threat to Kern's water

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden mussels, an invasive freshwater species from Asia, have been discovered in two locations in Kern County, raising alarms about the future of the region's water supply and the industries that depend on it.

The threat was among the topics raised at the annual water summit.

Valerie Goodwin, a biologist at Dudek, has spent months investigating the mussels. She said their arrival in California marks the first known occurrence of the species in North America.

"So golden mussels arrived in California in October of 2024, and this is going to mark the first known occurrence of this species in North America," Goodwin said.

The fast-spreading mollusks form razor-sharp colonies on boats, pipes, and rocks, choking water systems and wrecking habitats. Goodwin warned their presence could have sweeping consequences for Kern County.

"They could potentially grow and colonize to such dense levels that they would stop the flow of water to any industry that uses raw water taken from the state water project. So that includes agriculture. Maybe you can't get water to the farmers that need them. This could involve groundwater, like to diverting water for groundwater recharge drinking municipal water, et cetera. So pretty much anything that uses water," Goodwin said.

Because the mussels were found in the State Water Project — a system that connects to regions across California — experts say they have a ready-made pathway to spread rapidly statewide.

"And so since they were found in the state water project, which connects to all different parts of the state throughout the state, that means that they have a sort of vehicle to move quickly throughout the state, which is exactly what we've seen in the last year or so," Goodwin said.

Robert Chambers, principal engineer at Diversified Project Services International, is working alongside the state to protect critical infrastructure from the invasion.

"Our job is not to remove all the mussels from the canal, from the state water project. Our job is to protect the piping within the large pump. pumping and hydroelectric plants. The mussels tend to collect around where there's a restriction in flow. So we need to protect these giant 14,000 h horsepower pumps. Their cooling water is pulled right off of the canal. So if the cooling water pipelines get plugged with the mussels, they have serious problems. So while they can't quite yet treat all of the mussels in the canal, we can certainly protect the critical infrastructure inside the plants," Chambers said.

Water leaders say swift action will be key to protecting Kern County's water supply before the problem grows beyond control.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

