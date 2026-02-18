Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Investigation underway after shooting near Golden Valley High School

Authorities say the Tuesday morning incident in the school parking lot appears to be isolated and not school-related
23ABC
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred near Golden Valley High School in Bakersfield Tuesday morning.

The Kern High School District says that an injured man, who was not a student, walked into the parking lot at the high school. They say the incident did not happen on campus.

The Bakersfield Police Department says they received reports of the shooting around 11:20 am.

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not related to school activities.

BPD confirmed that the school is not on lock down due to the incident, but is on a "secured status."

BPD says a secured status means the school locks the "accounts and doors but continue with their normal operations."

This is a developing story.

