Irma Carson’s trailblazing legacy lives on in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Irma Carson was a trailblazer who didn't take no for an answer. She was the first black woman police officer in the city and later joined the city council over ward 1. She passed at the age of 90 but her legacy still lives on in those who knew her.

She wore many hats in the City of Bakersfield. Making an impact for those who didn't believe it was possible.

Gregory Tatum Pastor and Supporter of Ms. Carson said "When meeting Dr. Carson, she gave me that sense of belonging. Telling me I was needed here in Bakersfield. How we needed young black men and women in the community and she set the precedent for that. She did it in a situation where women were not given the opportunity. She had to go even harder than a male in the industry. So she gave me that torch to keep going further and further."

Originating from St. Louis, Missouri. Irma Carson came to Bakersfield in 1953, with boots on the ground and a drive to make a difference.

She touched many lives over her time in Bakersfield, inspiring all men and women to believe in their dreams and aspirations. Irma became the first black policewoman in Bakersfield, and also later became the first and only black woman on city council in 1994. Jeanette Richardson a former reporter for 23ABC. Brought Irma on her show to learn about her passion behind her work.

Jeanette Richardson Friend of Ms. Carson said "She was so amazing when she came on the show, she was dynamic, forward thinking, she was positive she could make a difference in ward 1. She served her people boldly and carefully."

Richardson tells me Irma stood for so much in the community and wasn't afraid to speak her mind.

"I learned that you have to keep your word. I learned from Irma its okay to be a woman; its okay to be a woman of color, its okay to embody your power, and not to back down because people might roll their eyes or click their mouths. When they try to dismiss you remember you have a place and you are you." said Richardson

Irma's loved ones and colleagues tell me her spirit still lives on, and we should be reminded to follow our hearts and believe in our goals as she once did.

"I think at this timing with today being Martin Luther King Jr. birthday, and being on the precipice of Black History. The timing of her transition is kind of a miracle. I look from a pastor perspective we can all look back and say we did have our own version of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Dr. Carson." said Tatum

Friends of Ms. Carson encourage all community members to never doubt themselves, they too could be the next trailblazer of the community.



