“It was our whole home,” Family claims storage unit break-in wiped out their belongings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield family says they lost nearly all their belongings after a break-in at a local storage facility, raising questions about security and who is responsible when theft occurs.

Brian Weirenger said his family had stored everything they owned in a unit at Darrell’s Storage on Columbus Street while relocating from Tennessee back to California.

When they returned, he said, their property was gone.

“It was our whole home,” Weirenger said. “We were transitioning from Tennessee back to California it was everything we had.”

Weirenger claims thieves broke into the unit and removed items including personal belongings and family heirlooms.

“It seems like their cameras don’t work. They’re not checking the property, and we don’t know how long someone had access,” he said. “It could’ve been days or even weeks we just don’t know.”

His sister-in-law, Emily Yep, said she discovered signs of damage when she opened the unit, including debris and what appeared to be evidence of forced entry.

“You can see where everything was torn through,” Yep said. “There’s even blood on the ceiling in both our unit and the neighboring one from where they cut themselves getting in. Anyone looking at it can tell something happened.”

Yep also said she was not directly notified of the incident and instead learned about it from a neighboring tenant.

“They already had knowledge that her unit had been breached,” she said. “They knew that was my sister’s artwork.”

According to Bakersfield police, there have been 48 burglaries and 14 thefts reported at Darrell’s Storage locations citywide between 2023 and 2026.

While those numbers may appear limited, concerns remain about unreported incidents and the emotional impact on victims.

“Stuff that meant a lot to me and my sister these are my nieces and nephews that got violated too,” Yep said. “I can’t imagine not giving a family the chance to secure their possessions.”

Darrell’s Storage did not respond to a request for comment.

The company’s rental agreement states that tenants store their property at their own risk under a “Release of Liability” clause.

Legal experts say such clauses do not necessarily eliminate responsibility.

“Even if you sign a contract saying you’re responsible, there’s still a line when it comes to negligence,” said criminal defense attorney Mark Anthony Raimondo. “If a facility claims it has working cameras or security and they don’t, or they fail to provide what they advertise, there could be a legal claim.”

For Weirenger, the issue goes beyond the loss of property.

“Just be more transparent,” he said. “Let people know what’s going on so they can make that decision at the time.”

The case serves as a reminder for consumers to review storage facility policies, consider purchasing insurance, and research a company’s history before renting a unit.

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