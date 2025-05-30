"It's been like a dream." Local high school graduate prepares for next steps

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "It’s been like a dream." In this week's Kern's Kindness, we meet a local high school graduate preparing to head to UCLA this fall as a first generation college student.



Video shows Juan Alfaro, a recent Mira Monte graduate, sharing his academic journey. He says his parents inspired him to aim high, and he's headed to UCLA in the fall to study civil engineering.

Alfaro was one of three valedictorians at Mira Monte, graduating at the top of his class. He says he was also honored to serve as student body president, compete in cross country and tennis, and honor his love of music as a violinist for the school's mariachi program.

Note: the italicized quote was originally spoken in Spanish and translated to English for this story. The original Spanish was kept in the video version attached to this article.

It's graduation season across the nation, and our local high schools are celebrating the class of 2025 as they prepare for the next step. This week's Kern's Kindness features a local Mira Monte graduate preparing for his next chapter.

"To honor the opportunity my parents came to the U.S. for. Turning their sacrifice into success."

Juan Alfaro’s voice carried across the crowd Wednesday night as he said goodbye to his high school years.

"I don’t think I have like one word to describe it. It’s been like a dream," Alfaro said.

I caught up with Juan earlier this week as he prepared for graduation, this next step, he says is extra meaningful.

"From my family I'm the first one to go to college as well, so it’s exciting,” he said.

Juan plans to attend UCLA this fall as a first generation college student. He says he’s studying civil engineering, a career inspired by his father who works in construction.

“I love math. My dad taught me about math when I was little—we’d always do homework together. He definitely inspired me,” Alfaro said. “My dad is probably the biggest role model. He may not always know it I mean always show it, but he definitely is. I hope I make him proud.”

In his four years at Mira Monte, Juan stayed involved in lots of activities—stemming from his love of music.

"I've been involved with mariachi. I love that. That was, like, where it all started," Alfaro said. "From there, I went into cross country, track and tennis."

Juan says he's honored to have served as student body president and be one of three valedictorians graduating at the top of his class.

I asked him how he would describe the Bakersfield community, a place he's called home since the fifth grade.

"I think it's like a big family, Bakersfield [is]. Everywhere you go, it's like a family," Alfaro said.

In his speech, Juan thanked his parents for their support during his schooling.

"Mom and Dad, thank you for educating me and for being great parents. I love you.”

Juan says as he prepares to leave his family—both the community family and his biological one—he's looking forward to starting his new chapter, but he says he's reflecting on what this means beyond him.

"I'm hoping to be a role model for my siblings. I want them to see that this is possible and that they do better than me," Alfaro said. "I want them to get into Ivy Leagues, you know, I want them to go farther than me."

There are still a handful of graduation ceremonies happening across the county Friday. The Kern High School District website has a full schedule.

