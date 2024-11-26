It's time to get 'Krazy' for the annual Hanukkah run

The 7th annual '8 Krazy Kilometers' Fun Run is taking place on Sunday, December 8th

The event includes an 8K run and 2K Latke Loop

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Kern River Parkway Foundation

Register: 8krazykilometers.org

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's time to get a little 'Krazy'!

The '8 Krazy Kilometers' fun run is ready to take off on Sunday, December 8th! The 7th edition of this run and walk will follow the trail along the Panorama Vista Preserve, starting at 8:30 in the morning. Stacy Davis, one of the founders, joined Mike Hart in Studio B on Tuesday morning to talk about this year's event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Kern River Parkway Foundation.

You can participate in person or virtually, whether you run, walk, swim, skate, bike, or more.

Go to 8krazykilometers.org to register.

