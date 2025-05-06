BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's time to 'Give Big Kern'!

KRV Bridge Connection is the newest non-profit serving residents in the Kern River Valley since January 2025

The KRV Bridge Connection (KRVBC) offers a multipurpose collaborative space to bridge the underserved of the Kern River Valley to locally accessible nonprofit advocates, resource providers, and educational opportunities.

Officials are hoping to raise $10,000 from Tuesday's event

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Karen Zuber, co-founder and executive director of KRV Bridge Connection, joined Mike Hart during Good Morning Kern County to talk about the first few months of operation in the Kern River Valley. The non-profit brings together nearly a dozen services under one roof to help those in need in the KRV.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

