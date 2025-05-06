Watch Now
It's time to 'Give Big Kern'!

More than 100 non-profits to benefit from your generosity on this one-day fundraising event
It's time to 'Give Big Kern'! It's a one-day fundraising effort benefiting more than 100 non-profits in Kern County, including KRV Bridge Connection. Karen Zuber, executive director, joined Mike Hart in Studio B to talk about the organization and the support they're looking to inspire in the community.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's time to 'Give Big Kern'!

  • KRV Bridge Connection is the newest non-profit serving residents in the Kern River Valley since January 2025
  • The KRV Bridge Connection (KRVBC) offers a multipurpose collaborative space to bridge the underserved of the Kern River Valley to locally accessible nonprofit advocates, resource providers, and educational opportunities.
  • Officials are hoping to raise $10,000 from Tuesday's event

Karen Zuber, co-founder and executive director of KRV Bridge Connection, joined Mike Hart during Good Morning Kern County to talk about the first few months of operation in the Kern River Valley. The non-profit brings together nearly a dozen services under one roof to help those in need in the KRV.

