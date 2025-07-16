Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jasmeet Bains announces run for California's 22nd district

Jasmeet Bains takes aim at David Valadao in campaign announcement video for California's 22nd congressional district
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains announced her run for Congress on X Wednesday morning, looking to unseat David Valadao, who currently holds the office for California's 22nd Congressional District.

In the video announcement, Bains highlights that Congressman Valadao voted for Trump's Big Beautiful Bill that stripped Medicaid (Medical) from many constituents in his district.

Bains went on to say in the video that Valadao voted for the bill just to not go against his own party.

"Our Congressman David Valadao, just voted for the largest cut to health care in history, to give tax breaks to billionaires and Wall Street, even after he admitted this bill threatens access to care and Jeopardizes our hospitals, Valadao the followed the party line. Really Dude?," said Bains.

Shortly after the announcement surfaced, the National Republican Congressional Committee Spokesperson, Christian Martinez, sent out a statement calling Bains a "radical activist."

“Radical Democrat Jasmeet Bains will never represent the values of the Central Valley with her extreme record that sells out hardworking California families. She’s more focused on handing out taxpayer-funded home loans, welfare, and free healthcare to illegal immigrants than defending the very Californians footing the bill. Californians deserve better than a radical activist masquerading as their representative," Martinez said.

We have reached out to David Valadao for a response but have not heard back at time of publication.

