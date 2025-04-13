Jordan Love & Krys Barnes gives back to their community who once gave to them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jordan Love & Krys Barnes return to their stomping grounds at Liberty High School in Bakersfield for a youth football camp.During the camp they helped the community with the fundamentals of the sport.



This was the third year bringing this camp to the community of Bakersfield.

Students from the age of 8-18 went through 18 drills. Learning how to pass, block, tackle, & working on their speed &d endurance.

More than 200 students & parents came out to participate & support the duo on Saturday.

Bakersfield is known for is music but also for the star athletes they produce and send out to the world. I’m Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Two NFL players return to their stomping grounds and host a football camp to give back to their community.

Jordan Love and Krys Barnes return to Liberty High School to host a youth football camp for the community. This is the third year hosting this event. Teaching the youth the fundamentals of the sport.

Krys Barnes NFL athlete said “Derek Carr had a couple camps here when we were younger. This camp is for everybody like his was. It’s been a blessing to be able to do what those guys did for us, when we were younger. This platform today is to give back to the children of Bakersfield from 8-18. I want to be a tremendous support for them with more than just football.”

Over 200 students came out to support and learn from their hometown hero’s. Jordan tells me he wants to motivate the youth. To reach for their dreams and never give up.

“First thing is it always starts with that work, you got to put hard work in! Chase your dreams whatever those dreams may be don’t ever think they’re unattainable. I just want to be that example for them. Like I said earlier, me and Krys had the same dreams they had. Make it to the NFL, NBA, whatever they want to do in their life. I want to encourage them to chase those dreams, but it starts with putting that work in.” Said Jordan Love Quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

They taught the students over 15 drills, to get them ready for their upcoming season.

Edward Galloway Representative for Flexworks Sports said “First one, my favorite is the speed drill. Where we have two kids line up and race each other. That builds up agility and speed. We have some quarterback, footwork, throwing, and line backer drills.”

Making sure the kids had fun while they are still working on perfecting their craft.

“They see a guy come out to their community, the kids will say to themselves “I want to be that guy when I’m older. I want to be able to give back to my community one day. “ When they get on field and are working the drills with their idols it feels like the best day ever!

Everybody sees it as a camp, but it’s more than that. We teach these kids life lessons. This is something I love to do!” said Galloway

Organizers tell me they want to make this an annual tradition. If you didn’t make it this time, make sure you register early! For 23ABC I’m Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

