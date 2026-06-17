Judge denies diversion request in Bakersfield elder abuse case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A high-profile Bakersfield elder abuse case that drew national attention is moving one step closer to trial after a judge denied a request for Mental Health Diversion.

The case involving caregiver Julie Rothgeb gained widespread attention after videos at the center of the investigation generated more than 43 million views on TikTok.

Rothgeb is charged with assault and battery involving an elderly person. Investigators allege she repeatedly yelled at the victim and used weights on the victim's wrists and ankles, forcing her to exercise for hours at a time.

During a June 10 hearing, Rothgeb's defense attorney requested Mental Health Diversion, a program that allows eligible defendants to receive treatment instead of proceeding through the traditional criminal court process. The Kern County District Attorney's Office opposed the request, and the judge ultimately denied it.

For Windy Duenas, the victim's daughter, the ruling marks a long-awaited step toward accountability after more than a year of legal developments surrounding the case. "It's frustrating, and every time there was a court date it was continued, and we just feel like there's no rights for the victim and that everything about this case has been minimized down to nothing, and I have just lost faith in the justice system," Duenas said.

Still, Duenas says she remains frustrated that elder abuse cases are not treated more seriously and believes crimes involving vulnerable older adults should carry stronger consequences. "I am upset that we're here. I am upset that these are the possibilities that are on the table for something so serious and with so much evidence," she said.

As the case moves forward, officials say elder abuse remains a significant issue throughout Kern County.

Jeremy Oliver with Kern County Adult and Aging Services says the department investigated roughly 7,000 reports last year alone. He added that for every reported case, many more likely go unreported. "With Kern County, we receive about 7,000 reports per year that we've investigated just from last year, and we know for every instance that's actually reported, there's about 24 instances that go unreported," Oliver said.

Duenas says that fear and a lack of confidence in the system can discourage victims and families from speaking up. "There are so many elderly people out there getting mistreated on a daily basis and nothing is being done. They're already scared to come forward and say anything, and then when they do, there's no protection set for them," she said.

I also reached out to the Public Defender's Office, which said the case has been reassigned to a new attorney. The office says the case remains scheduled for a jury trial on June 29, 2026, though that date could be continued to allow additional preparation and investigation, pending the court's approval.

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