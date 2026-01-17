Judge overturns jury verdict in Bakersfield fire captain’s discrimination lawsuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A judge has overturned a jury verdict that previously awarded more than $700,000 to a Bakersfield fire captain who claimed the city failed to prevent racial discrimination in its fire department.

In a written ruling filed this week, a Kern County Superior Court judge granted the City of Bakersfield’s motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict, setting aside the jury’s November decision in favor of Fire Capt. Quincy Sloan. The judge also granted the city’s motion for a new trial.

Sloan had sued the city alleging racial discrimination after he said he was repeatedly passed over for promotion. In November, a jury found the city failed to prevent discrimination and awarded Sloan more than $700,000 in damages.

However, the judge ruled the jury reached legally inconsistent conclusions, finding that discrimination did not occur while still holding the city liable for failing to prevent it.

“I anticipated it just simply because you,” Sloan said in an interview. “You plan for the worst and you hope for the best.”

Sloan said he remains confident as the case moves forward.

“Well, it helps me to anticipate what’s going to happen,” he said. “I feel like I’m a lot more prepared for the courtroom.”

He described the ruling as part of an ongoing legal process.

“When you look at the actual orders that the jury has to follow, so there’s just clarification that needs to be handled,” Sloan said. “This is round two.”

Sloan said he expects to continue fighting the case with his legal team.

“And I expect that my attorney will do everything she can to fight for my rights,” he said.

Sloan also said he stands by his claims.

“The truth will come out,” he said. “I have not, I mean, there’s nothing to lie about — at least for me.”

The city attorney’s office declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

If Sloan appeals the ruling and it is overturned, the judge’s order granting a new trial would take effect.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

