Judge reviews Border Patrol compliance after lawsuit over Kern County tactics

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — Attorneys for the United Farm Workers argued in federal court Tuesday that U.S. Border Patrol has failed to comply with a court-ordered injunction governing immigration enforcement, following last year’s Operation "Return to Sender" in Kern County.

The hearing, held in Fresno, centered on whether Border Patrol violated a preliminary injunction issued in April after the United Farm Workers Foundation sued the agency, alleging its enforcement tactics in Kern County violated Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Attorneys for the UFW contend Border Patrol improperly based stops and arrests on discriminatory factors such as race and failed to adequately document enforcement actions, as required under the injunction.

“If they have evidence that someone is in the country unlawfully and they know that that person is here in violation of an immigration law, nothing in the preliminary injunction stops them from doing that kind of targeted arrest,” said Bree Bernwanger, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU of Northern California. “But they cannot do sweeps. They cannot grab people because they’re brown.”

The injunction requires Border Patrol to meet specific standards, including increased documentation of stops and arrests and improved training practices, to allow courts to evaluate whether agents are complying with constitutional requirements.

“And so we can evaluate after the fact whether the Fourth Amendment was complied with, whether they complied with the Constitution,” said Jason George, of counsel at Kecker Van Nest & Peters.

Nearly 10 months after the injunction was issued, UFW attorneys argued that Border Patrol failed to meet those requirements during a July enforcement operation at a Home Depot in Sacramento. They allege agents did not provide individualized documentation for each stop and arrest, as mandated by the court.

“The way Border Patrol conducted this raid is that they assumed that there would be undocumented people at Home Depot, based on no evidence but a hunch,” Bernwanger said. “Their tactic, their strategy was to jump out of vans at people, either in full military garb or with no markings at all, see who runs and grab them.”

Attorneys for Border Patrol, who appeared virtually and we're unavailable for comment, argued that each arrest during the Sacramento incident was documented and that the agency complied with the injunction’s requirements.

During the hearing, the judge reviewed arrest reports and video footage from the Sacramento operation, noting difficulty in determining which reports corresponded to which arrests shown on video. The judge questioned whether the documentation met the injunction’s requirement for individualized accounts.

“Instead, somebody, I don’t know who, wrote a script of what happened on July 17, and then they copied and pasted it 10 or 11 times so that none of the individualized details are there, which is what the preliminary injunction required,” George said.

It remains unclear when the judge will rule on the motion. Attorneys said the decision will not affect the broader lawsuit against Border Patrol, which remains ongoing.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

