Jury deliberates in Demi Dominguez wrongful death case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jurors are now deliberating in the wrongful death civil trial against former OB-GYN Arthur Park, seven years after 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her newborn son, Malakhi, died following her early discharge from a hospital where she had been admitted for high blood pressure while nearly eight months pregnant.

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Demi was discharged from the hospital in less than 17 hours, despite Park ordering up to 23 hours of observation. Days later, she suffered a fatal seizure at home.

The Dominguez family argues Park missed warning signs of severe preeclampsia and that Demi should have remained hospitalized. Park disputed the claim, saying he did not believe her condition had severe features.

Jurors asked the court about damage awards in comparable cases. The judge told them those figures could not be provided because there is no set standard for non-economic damages.

Tracy Dominguez has spent seven years without her daughter. She told jurors that Demi was not only her daughter, she was also her best friend. After days of emotional testimony, the case is now in the jury's hands.

Demi was nearly eight months pregnant when she went to the hospital with high blood pressure in April 2019. Park ordered up to 23 hours of observation, but she was discharged in less than 17.

Days later, Demi suffered a seizure at home. Her fiancé, Xavier, performed CPR until first responders arrived. Demi died, and her son, Malakhi, delivered by emergency C-section, died hours later.

The Dominguez family argues Park missed warning signs of severe preeclampsia and that Demi should have remained hospitalized. Park disputed the claim, saying he did not believe her condition had severe features.

In closing arguments, the family's attorney urged jurors to hold Park accountable. Park, who represented himself, acknowledged the family's loss and asked jurors to consider his side of the case.

When jurors asked the court about damage awards in other cases, the judge said those figures could not be provided because there is no set standard for non-economic damages.

Testimony and closing arguments are over.

I'll continue following this case from inside the courtroom and bring you the updates as soon as a verdict is reached.

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