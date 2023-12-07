JUST LIKE THE CLASSIC: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brings old fashioned holiday cheer

Kat Kohler sits on the twinkling blue set, reminiscing about her time growing up with the classic dreamland. "I was the kid who was Rudolph who never got to be a part of the reindeer games," said Kohler.

23ABC's Ava Kershner takes a behind-the-scenes look at the latest show to come out of Ovation Theatre for the holiday season.

“What's the feeling of having a nose so bright that you can pull Santa’s sleigh at night?” I ask.

It’s an experience,” said Brandon Anton Giovanni, playing Rudolph.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer just opened at the Ovation Theatre, based on the iconic Rankin-Bass movie from the 1960s.

With your favorite characters, such as the elves, the reindeer, and Santa Claus.

But don't forget about Mrs. Claus.

Played by Kat Kohler- a nurse practitioner by day, an actress by night, and a mom the whole time.

“This shows has been great because I get to do it with my boys which I love to do. Being a mom, and being a working mom- I'm actually a nurse practitioner, I work in a pediatric office so kids are obviously my jam. But doing that and loving kids, you’re away from your kids a lot of the time so to get to do something that my kids love and that I love and we get to do it together will be my favorite memories forever,” said Kohler.

Kohler grew up on the Rankin-Bass movies, and while she loves the set design, the songs, and the characters- the message is what really connects her.

“So a fun fact about me I was bullied really bad when I was a kid and so I was the kid who was Rudolph who never got to be a part of the reindeer games. What I love is that everyone is unique and special and everyone has a part to play in life and in our world and they are in our world for a reason. And so we need to find out what that is and love them even in spite or because of their differences,” said Kohler.

For others who grew up the classic stop motion puppets, you too can re-live the magic.

“ It is just like the classics. Again, we also have added to our own little comical stuff a little bit here and there but if you really grew up on the movie, it is just like the cult classic that everyone will enjoy and love,” said Maci Gholz, playing Clarice.

The Ovation Theatre is also having a toy drive going on until Dec. 20, partnering with the Jamison Children’s Center to bring Christmas presents to foster children.

Anytime the box office and theatre is open you can drop off new and unwrapped toys.

As the cast tells 23ABC, they want to make foster children feel accepted this Christmas.

“ the main message here is being of accepting of people who are different, because like Rudolph has a shiny red nose as the story goes, but everyone else has a regular boring nose and just accepting people for who they are,” said Giovanni.

The cast wants to thank the behind-the-scenes folks who made the play happen, including:

Director - Jarred Clowes

Choreographer - Marvin Ramey

Vocal Director - Sarah Smith

Set Design - Jarred Clowes

Set Dressing - Jason McClain

Costume Design - Karri and Patrick McNeal

Lighting Design - Trenton Benet



The show is running until Dec. 23, and you can get tickets at theovationtheatre.com.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

