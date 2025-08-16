Kaiser Permanente invests $2.5 million to combat doctor shortage in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kaiser Permanente is investing $2.5 million in a new medical education program designed to address the critical healthcare worker shortage in Kern County, bringing international physicians to train and serve in our Bakersfield community.

The program, a partnership between Kaiser Permanente's Community Health Department, Morehouse School of Medicine, and CommonSpirit Health, aims to create a sustainable pipeline of doctors for the Central Valley region.

"We're creating a pipeline for physicians — and in the Central Valley, we don't have enough providers to care for the people who live here," said Alesha Brown, Senior Community Health Consultant at Kaiser Permanente.

Ten international physicians are currently training in Kern County through the program, including Dr. Azinne Onwuatugwu, who was born in Nigeria and brings a unique perspective on healthcare disparities.

"I have witnessed first-hand what quality health care does and how it changes someone's life. I always wanted to be a part of that experience," Onwuatugwu said.

The initiative offers internationally trained doctors advanced clinical training in specialized fields including oncology, obesity medicine, and pulmonology, while simultaneously providing hands-on care and representation for local patients in our neighborhoods.

A distinctive feature of the program is a four-week clinical rotation, providing international medical graduates with opportunities they might not otherwise receive.

"This program makes it possible for them to earn their degree, complete four years of education, and do residency training — right here in Kern County," Brown said.

The focus on retention is particularly important given the ongoing staffing shortages, layoffs, and cutbacks in local hospital services throughout our Bakersfield community.

For Dr. Onwuatugwu, participating in this program represents more than career advancement.

"I feel like they are training the staff to meet the needs of undeserved communities," Onwuatugwu said.

The graduate medical education program plans to expand to include additional residency programs in the near future, further enhancing healthcare access across Kern County.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

