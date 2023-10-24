KCAS looking to improve reunification of pets and owners

Video shows animals considered to be pets, as well as strays, currently at the Kern County Animal Services shelter on Fruitvale Avenue.

Kern County Animal Services constantly receives calls about animals who staff believe are pets and have homes. KCAS Director Nick Cullen said he believes a barrier to reunification is costly fees. That's why KCAS wants pet owners to know there are programs that can provide flexibility so they can take their pets home immediately.

Kern County Animal Services is looking to ramp up reunification rates of pets and their owners. Of the many ways their attempting to do that, one includes taking a bite out of costly fees.

“Somebody loved this dog, and he came in in good condition, he wasn’t unhealthy, he wasn’t thin, he wasn’t malnourished,” said Nick Cullen, director of Kern County Animal Services, speaking about a 10-month-old shepherd mix.

Named Gunner by shelter staff, he into KCAS on October 13. Unlike many of the strays who come in though, Gunner is believed to be someone’s pet.

“How do we connect the person who clearly loved this dog before to him right now,” Cullen said.

According to Cullen, every year they take in around 9,000 dogs and he believes a majority are pets who were in homes up until just before being brought in. Somebody loved her and that love hasn’t gone away,” he said. “They must be heartbroken and so that’s what we’re constantly trying to figure out is where did the commitment break down.”

Cullen said one the of bigger hurdles they believe may be impacting pet owners decision to retrieve their animals is fees from the county and the state.

Depending on the animal and how long it has been in the shelter before the owners arrives, it the cost to get a pet back could be over $200. For Kern County pet owners those fees could include $20 to $25 charges for care and feeding per day that the animal is in the shelter.

“It’s frustrating, we want to help connect the lost love with the people who love them,” Cullen said.

While they can’t change those fees, Cullen said their priority is providing pet owners with the flexibility they need to take their animals home, including setting up payment plans and connecting owners with programs to assist with the costs.

They’re also increasing social media posts of animals who have recently come into the shelter in the hopes of finding their owners online.

“We’ve always tried to figure out what’s the reason someone would love and care for a dog and not come for them and we know cost is a significant obstacle,” Cullen said.

