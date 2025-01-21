KCFD return home after battling the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the deadly fires burning in Los Angeles, KCFD sent a crew to help out, which was part of a nationwide effort. After several days, some returned home to Kern County.



Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) strike team returns home from the Palisades fire.

The team included 17 firefighters and 5 fire engines.

Firefighter Michael McDonald, with less than a year on the job, spent 12 days fighting the fire.

Efforts were part of a nationwide collaboration, with crews from various states including Texas.

California Governor's Department of Emergency Services deployed over 800 personnel across the state.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

A strike team from the Kern County Fire Department, including 17 firefighters and 5 fire engines, returns from the Palisades Fire.

Michael McDonald, Firefighter, Kern County Fire Department"We're just trying to put in help as any way we can, anywhere we can. We're ready to work, so just helping any way we can."

Michael McDonald is one of the 17 firefighters from the Kern County Fire Department that returned from the Palisades Fire. With less than one year on the job, McDonald spent 12 days in Los Angeles County with the strike team. From wildland firefighting to combating structure fires, the team says it was just a part of a nationwide effort.

Steven Salkeld, Fire Captain, Kern County Fire Department"Everyone there was truly there to help. There was a lot of productive work done by all crews from not just Kern County, but across the nation. While we were there, we saw engine companies rolling in from Austin, Texas."

The California Governor's Department of Emergency Services has assigned more than 800 personnel throughout California.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

