KCHCC hosts holiday reception and toy drive for children and teens

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — KCHCC's holiday reception gathers toy donations for children and teens, promoting community support.



KCHCC hosted a holiday reception and toy drive.

Event focused on collecting toys for children and teens.

Jay Tamsi, President and CEO of KCHCC, emphasized the importance of giving back to the community.

Community members were encouraged to donate toys and monetary donations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Spreading the holiday spirit is all about giving back to the community and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is having there 2024 holiday reception.

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites everyone in the community to a free holiday event for the whole family.

This holiday reception will benefit tots and teens from the Bakersfield Recovery Services, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and many other charities throughout the county.

Jay Tamsi is the President and CEO of Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and he says, "We will also be providing unwrapped toys and monetary donations to various local charities including local youth cancer patients."

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says giving back to the community represents the true meaning of the holidays.

"This is one way in giving back to our community and making sure we get these unwrapped toys to the families that need them the most." Tamsi said.

To RSVP to this free event, you can call the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at

(661) 633-5495 or you can email the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at mail@kchcc.org

This event will be on December 11 at the Marriott Convention Center.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

