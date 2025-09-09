KCHCC informs the community about redistricting & how it will affect residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Hispanic Chambers of Commerce informs the community about redistricting & what will happen if approved after midterms. They held a debate between both parties to hear both sides.



Voters will decide in November on whether to approve redistricting in California. That's why the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held a forum on this, to inform the public on what's at stake.

Earlier this year, President Trump introduced the notion of redistricting for certain states to favor certain parties. This notion has sent some politicians and community members in a scramble trying to figure out if this happens what will that mean for their party.

Christian Romo Chair of Kern County Democratic Central Committee said "We did not start this game, we did not try to rig this election. It was Donald Trump, telling his congressional members in Texas and governor of Texas find me 5 seats. The same thing he did in Georgia in the 2020 elections find me the votes. The republicans are very afraid because the big disastrous bill , the Big Beautiful Bill he calls it but I call it disastrous. They want to win back that very slim majority by getting these five seats."

The chamber invited republican Cathy Abernathy and democrat Christian Romo to argue both sides of proposition 50 and how it will affect the American people.

Cathy Abernathy GOP spokesman and Member of the Elective Central Committee said "We need a system more fair. I'm advocating using a system that honors city and county lines. The less you break between a city and county line the more fair the district. You can't play games then. That's the point with computers now and Chat GPT its easy to do."

After each gave their speech, they opened the discussion for questions. Linda Willis argues if district lines were not an issue in previous years why change it now.

Linda Willis Community Member said "If it was good enough for 2020,22, & 24 and nobody had a problem with it. Now all of a sudden the democrats have a problem with it because they are pointing to Texas as the one who are the bad guys. From what I understand the court system in Texas forced the legislature to redraw the lines due to decisions they made in a court case."

Organizers want to encourage the community to go out and vote this year. You can truly be the difference maker.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

