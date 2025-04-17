KCSO: 22-year-old man shot, killed by deputies

A 22-year-old man with a prior warrant for attempted murder was shot by KCSO deputies. The incident occurred at Belle Terrace Park after a 911 call reported the suspect's location. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect before the officer-involved shooting happened. Life-saving measures were performed, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. This marks the second officer-involved shooting by KCSO in one week. For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.



Broadcast transcript:

A confrontation between a 22-year-old man and Kern County Sheriff's deputies ended in a shooting at Belle Terrace Park Thursday morning.

Investigators say the man had a prior warrant for attempted murder.

A victim called 9-1-1 to report that the suspect was seen on the 1700 block of Cheatham Avenue.

Deputies found the suspect at Belle Terrace Park a short time later.

"Upon arrival, they located the suspect, attempted to make contact and at that time a deputy-involved shooting occurred. Deputies performed life-saving measures, but the suspect was ultimately declared deceased by medical personnel," said KCSO Spokesperson Lori Meza.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

This is the second deputy-involved shooting this week. The first one was on Tuesday near Valley Plaza, but it was not a fatal shooting.

