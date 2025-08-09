KCSO Deputy Gets Help with Cancer and Home Repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Jasmine Francisco is currently battling cancer while also facing unexpected financial hardship after discovering black mold in the home she had just purchased for her daughters.



Community members in Bakersfield came together Saturday morning to support Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Jasmine Francisco, who is battling cancer and facing unexpected home repair costs due to a black mold infestation.

The breakfast fundraiser, held at the KLEA Banquet Hall, aimed to raise money for Francisco’s medical bills and home restoration expenses.

“The entire community is coming together to support her financially, to show her love, and to let her know we’re behind her,” said Michelle Avila, executive director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

Francisco had recently purchased a home for her two daughters when the mold issue was discovered, leaving them unable to move in. The cost of repairs totaled more than $50,000, Avila said.

“We partnered with a restoration company that donated about half the costs,” she said. “Today, we’ve already raised $25,000 to cover the rest.”

Attendees were served pancakes, eggs and bacon while making donations, a gesture Avila called “one of the sweetest ways” to show support.

Francisco said she was deeply moved by the turnout.

“I’m at a loss for words,” she said. “I am overwhelmed with all the support, in a good way.”

In addition to the home repairs, the fundraiser also helped cover costs for alternative housing, attorney fees and mold testing.

“The company that handled the mold remediation contributed half of the cost, and the rest of this is making me whole,” Francisco said.

The situation initially brought disappointment for her daughters, who had looked forward to their new home.

“We bought the house, and then ‘wait, we don’t get to live here?" Francisco said. “They were so disappointed. I was disappointed. But now, we just started moving in this week, and it’s really great because of all the support we’ve been getting.”

Francisco said hearing the stories of others going through cancer has helped renew her strength. Organizers said the fundraiser far surpassed its $10,000 goal.

