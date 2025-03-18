KCSO Detentions Lt. arrested following multiple alleged DUI incidents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over the weekend, a series of incidents were reported to police surrounding drivers under the influence. Two of those reports involved the same detentions lieutenant.



Around noon Sunday, Bakersfield police officers responded to a non-injury collision at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Allen Road.

The incident involved Kern County Sheriff’s Detention Lieutenant Patrick McNeill.

McNeill was issued a misdemeanor citation, and his vehicle was towed. Officers provided McNeill with a ride home.

Roughly two hours later, McNeill was involved in a second incident — a hit-and-run near the McDonald's off Merle Haggard Drive, at the intersection of 7th Standard and Coffee Road.

Over the weekend, a series of incidents were reported to police surrounding drivers under the influence. Two of those reports involved the same detentions lieutenant.

Around noon Sunday, Bakersfield police officers responded to a non-injury collision at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Allen Road. The incident involved Kern County Sheriff’s Detention Lieutenant Patrick McNeill.

McNeill was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Sgt. Eric Celedon said that since there were no significant injuries or damage in the first collision, McNeill was issued a misdemeanor citation, and his vehicle was towed. Officers provided McNeill with a ride home.

"In some instances, I could tell you based on the fact that we towed the vehicle and then we believe the subject no longer has the ability to drive or a number of other factors leading to staffing or things of that nature, we can make the decision to whether book or to issue a misdemeanor citation with their promise to appear in court," Celedon said.

However, roughly two hours later, McNeill was involved in a second incident — a hit-and-run near the McDonald's off Merle Haggard Drive, at the intersection of 7th Standard and Coffee Road.

“It's my understanding that the victim was able to somehow describe the vehicle or provide identifying information of the vehicle, which officers were able to identify with Mr. McNeill as being associated with that vehicle in that second incident,” said Celedon.

Police say a 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital after complaining of pain.

Following the second incident, authorities tracked McNeill to the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility, where he was arrested. He was booked on two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent and a misdemeanor hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

McNeill has since been placed on administrative leave, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

