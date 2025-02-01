KCSO hosts first hiring event of 2025

'The Future of KCSO is you! The Sheriff's Department is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, February 1st at the Regional Training Center at 962 Norris Road, starting at 8 am

There are six hiring events in 2025 on Feb. 1st, April 12th, June 7th, Aug. 2nd, Oct. 4th, and Dec. 6th

Registration starts at 8:30 am, followed by testing at 10 am

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

KCSO is looking for deputies and detention deputies in their first hiring event of 2025.

Lori Meza, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Dept., joined 23ABC in Studio B on Friday morning to talk about the event and how you can take part.

The hiring session starts at 8:30 am but you're advised to show up by eight o'clock.

Testing will be held at 10:00 am, with application assistance. There will be Q&A with current deputies and application assistance on-site. In addition to incentives like possible signing bonuses.

You can apply in advance at KCSOjobs.org.

