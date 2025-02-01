Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

KCSO hosts first hiring event of 2025

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is hosting the first of six hiring events on Saturday, February 1st
Lori Meza with the Kern County Sheriff's Department joined 23ABC in Studio B Friday to break down Saturday's first hiring event of 2025.
Posted
  • 'The Future of KCSO is you! The Sheriff's Department is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, February 1st at the Regional Training Center at 962 Norris Road, starting at 8 am
  • There are six hiring events in 2025 on Feb. 1st, April 12th, June 7th, Aug. 2nd, Oct. 4th, and Dec. 6th
  • Registration starts at 8:30 am, followed by testing at 10 am

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

KCSO is looking for deputies and detention deputies in their first hiring event of 2025.
Lori Meza, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Dept., joined 23ABC in Studio B on Friday morning to talk about the event and how you can take part.
The hiring session starts at 8:30 am but you're advised to show up by eight o'clock.
Testing will be held at 10:00 am, with application assistance. There will be Q&A with current deputies and application assistance on-site. In addition to incentives like possible signing bonuses.
You can apply in advance at KCSOjobs.org.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

01/31/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 45°

1%

Saturday

02/01/2025

Partly Cloudy

71° / 48°

6%

Sunday

02/02/2025

Partly Cloudy

73° / 47°

3%

Monday

02/03/2025

Clouds Early/Clearing Late

69° / 48°

10%

Tuesday

02/04/2025

Rain

67° / 45°

75%

Wednesday

02/05/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 43°

11%

Thursday

02/06/2025

Partly Cloudy

64° / 45°

23%

Friday

02/07/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 44°

20%