KCSO push for renewed search in 15-year-old cold case of beloved bakery owner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fifteen years after beloved bakery owner Juanita Francisco was found murdered in her Rexland Acres shop just two days before Thanksgiving, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is turning to new forensic technology in hopes of finally identifying her killer.

Francisco, owner of Juanita’s Bakery, was discovered dead inside the business in November 2010 while working alone. The killing shocked the neighborhood, where she was known as a hardworking mother and a friendly face in the small panadería she ran for years.

“Our department has never stopped working to solve this, and we’re asking for the community’s help in generating new leads,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a new video highlighting the details of the case

Detective Ashley Sanchez, who is helping lead the renewed investigation, said Francisco did not fit the profile of typical homicide victims seen in similar cases.

“She was normal. She was somebody’s mother,” Sanchez said. “She should have been safe there.”

Francisco’s children say they are still living with the impact of her death. Her son, Greg, described her as a devoted parent who put her family before anything else.

“She always put her kids first,” he said. “She was loving, caring, nurturing.”

While reviewing cold case files, investigators identified evidence that can now be retested using modern DNA analysis. The department has sent material to Othram, a forensic genetic genealogy lab that works with agencies across the country to analyze degraded or limited DNA samples.

“Othram has been successful in identifying suspects,” Sanchez said. “We’re hoping this process brings us closer.”

Sheriff’s officials say they are using every available tool to move the case forward and believe the new testing could produce a significant break.

The department is asking anyone with information about Juanita Francisco’s death to call 661-861-3110.

