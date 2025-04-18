BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — KCSO Scam Alert: Fake deputies want you to pay



Fake law enforcement official calls threatening arrest if you don't pay an alleged fine

KCSO reports this scam over and over

Red flags for this include a sense of urgency, payment over the phone, the caller becoming increasingly angry and refusing to hang up

Contact KCSO at 661-861-3110

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a scam that is repeated over and over with slight variations, and it continues to victimize people in our community. And the Kern County Sheriff's Office says this tactic is effective because of the agency that the criminal is using to target you.

"Good afternoon, this is Lt. Michael McRae with the Kern County Sheriff's Office..."

The voice you hear is not a law enforcement official; it's fake, but for some, it sounds real enough that they do what they're told. "They're getting a phone call from someone claiming to be an employee, using some sort of urgent nature to get them to make an electronic payment," said Lori Meza, the public information officer. The caller might tell you that you've missed jury duty, and there's a subpoena out for you, contempt of court, and it's so real for some, they show up at the Sheriff's headquarters.

"We'll have people walk into our lobby, because some reports will tell them, go and verify your signature," said Meza. They've even conned people into using gift cards, bitcoin or other payment options, threatening to arrest them if they don't do it. It's so bad, even Meza's friends will call her, asking if it's real. "No matter how busy I am, even if I can text them back, SCAM, don't do it," said Meza, "cause it's the same template, they're not even creative, when I put out the scam alert, I'm literally copying a pasting and adding a few little details."

Add to it, thieves can use an app, so the callback number is that of the Sheriff's department. She said you should ask the caller for their name, ID number, and a reference number. These are tips she's repeated many times, almost like a recording, and she says when in doubt, hang up!

"So what if someone thinks you're rude cause you hung up on them, I would rather that be the case than some of these elderly women coming in crying, that they've already given $3,000 or $5,000 to them." Here are a couple of easy red flags to remember.

1. A sense of urgency

2. Asking for payment over the phone

3. The caller becomes increasingly angry

4. The caller refuses to hang up

Finally, call KCSO and report the scam at 661-861-3110

