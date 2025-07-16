KCSOS introduces STEAM interactive exhibit at Beale Memorial Library

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just because it’s Summer, that doesn’t mean your education needs to take a break!

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools partners with the Beale Memorial Library, bringing its interactive exhibit to the library.

The event includes wind tubes, sensory sand, and light and shadow play.

Sumeet Singh with KCSOS says the program aims to connect families through creativity.

The exhibit is open every Monday and Wednesday at the Beale Memorial Library through July 30th. On Mondays, the exhibit is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesdays, it's open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

