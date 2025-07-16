Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCSOS introduces STEAM interactive exhibit at Beale Memorial Library

Sumeet Singh brings one of the exhibits into the studio, to show the role of light and shadow play
KCSOS Interactive Steam Exhibit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just because it’s Summer, that doesn’t mean your education needs to take a break!

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools partners with the Beale Memorial Library, bringing its interactive exhibit to the library.

The event includes wind tubes, sensory sand, and light and shadow play.

Sumeet Singh with KCSOS says the program aims to connect families through creativity.

The exhibit is open every Monday and Wednesday at the Beale Memorial Library through July 30th. On Mondays, the exhibit is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesdays, it's open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

