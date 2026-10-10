Keene residents push back against placement of convicted sexually violent predator in their community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Keene residents are pushing back against a state effort to place a convicted sexually violent predator in their community under a supervised outpatient treatment program.

A closed-door court hearing Friday morning could help determine whether William Wilson is eligible for California's Conditional Release Program.

The state is asking a judge to consider Wilson for outpatient treatment, which can lead to his placement at a rental property in Keene under supervision and a monitored treatment plan.

Wilson was convicted twice of sexually abusing two minors in Bakersfield in 1981 and 1991. He is classified as a sexually violent predator.

"This is a place our children live, they work for neighbors, they move about freely in the neighborhoods. As we trust neighbors, we watch each other's children," Hayley Scott said.

Scott, a Keene resident, said she is concerned about how placing Wilson in a small community where many families live will change how they view safety.

Joe Martin said if Wilson is placed into the considered rental, one question comes to mind when addressing how to keep Wilson isolated.

"Who are the security people? What are their qualifications? Are they armed? Are they trained?" Martin said.

"While we don't want him in our community, he is not safe in any community," Scott said.

No decision was made at Friday's court hearing. The District Attorney's Office confirms the next placement hearing will continue on October 30.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

