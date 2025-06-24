Keep Pets Safe as Temperatures Soar: Warning Signs and Tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With triple-digit temperatures hitting the Central Valley, pet owners are being urged to take extra precautions to protect their animals from heat-related illness.

Matt Buck, director of the Bakersfield City Animal Care Center and owner of three dogs, says this time of year often brings in a surge of overheated stray animals — many of them struggling under thick fur and high humidity.

“We see a lot of overheated animals, especially those we call brachycephalic,” Buck explains, referring to short-nosed breeds such as bulldogs, pugs, Persian cats, and even certain types of rabbits. “These animals have a harder time regulating their body temperature and are more prone to heat stroke.”

How to Check for Overheating

Buck says there are simple ways to check whether your pet may be overheating — starting with their paws.

“Check for signs of sweat. Their paw pads should be moist — not soaking wet, but not dry either,” he says.

“Then, look at their gums. You want to see a healthy pink color. Pale or bright red gums can be a warning sign.”

For rabbits, check the ears. Warm or discolored ears may indicate overheating. Sudden changes in behavior, lethargy, or heavy panting are also signs that a pet may be in distress.

Heat Stroke Can Happen Fast

“Don't wait if you notice something off,” Buck warns. “Heat stroke can progress quickly, and early intervention can save lives.”

Tips to Keep Your Pets Cool

To help prevent heat-related emergencies, pet owners should follow these key safety

Keep pets indoors where there’s air conditioning. If it’s comfortable for you, it’s likely comfortable for them.

Provide cool treats or drop ice cubes in their water bowls.

Ensure shaded outdoor areas if your pet must be outside.

Let swimming pets enjoy supervised pool time.

Walk pets only in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are lower.

Never leave your pet in a car, even with windows cracked — temperatures can become deadly in minutes.

Being aware and proactive during extreme heat can make all the difference. As Buck reminds, “Our pets rely on us to keep them safe — especially when they can’t tell us they’re in trouble.”

