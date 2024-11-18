Keeping the community safe and informed with the Community Crime Dashboard

The Bakersfield Police Department launched a new resource where you can search local crimes that happened in your neighborhood– all at your fingertips.

The BPD says its community crime dashboard is an invaluable resource for the community to stay informed.

The BPD encourages you to reach out with any suggestions or feedback at their non-emergency number– 661-327-7111.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Wednesday, the Bakersfield Police Department rolled out with a new addition to its website– the Community Crime Dashboard.

“To provide information that the community can have at their fingertips to be able to make more informed decisions about their daily lives, this is invaluable in sharing that responsibility of public safety,” said Sergeant Eric Celedon with the Bakersfield Police Department.

He says within the first day, over 4,000 people accessed the dashboard.

“Our community at large– they have the ability to access information about what is impacting them, their families, and their neighborhoods,” said Celedon.

Through this resource, the public can filter through both recent and historical crimes.

One category is crime type.

“Automatically what’s gonna populate as the last 30 days worth of information in the different ways that we categorize it, which is aggravated assault, burglary, homicide, larceny, rape, robbery, and vehicle theft,” said Celedon.

Another is location and time frame.

The site is updated nightly, recording crimes reported to the BPD within the city’s jurisdiction.

The BPD looks to continue expanding their resources, to keep the Bakersfield community in the loop.

“We’re constantly looking for new and innovative ways to increase the service as we provide for our community,” said Celedon.

The BPD encourages you to reach out with any suggestions or feedback at their non-emergency number– 661-327-7111.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

