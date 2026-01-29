Kern assemblyman backs efforts to ban SB 1137

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The oil industry continues to fight against what it claims is an unfair law that violates property rights. The industry is suing to overturn this oil setback law. But others say its needed to protect human health.

The oil industry claims wants to overturn SB 1137, which restricts new oil drilling within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites such as homes, schools and hospitals. Among other things, claiming it violates property rights.

Stan Ellis California State Assemblyman for the 32 District said "It kind of shows how restricted we are in the oil and gas world. To me need to step up and pay more attention to our oil and gas. We need to get traction and the government to say we are going to have a national security crisis if we are not careful."

Ellis supports a new federal lawsuit filed by Royalty Owners Join and the Pacific Legal Foundation, challenging the oil setback rule.

The bill, passed in 2023, does not allow new drilling at a distance of half a mile away from a residential area. While imposing a strict monitoring and leak detection requirement on those existing wells. Supporters of the bill say it's necessary to protect human health.

Gustavo Aguirre Assistant Director for Center on Race, Poverty, and The Environment said "The idea is how can the oil operation move as far as possible from the residential areas and people. That's why this bill is very important for Kern County because unfortunately Kern County is known for the top three or four most polluted air across the nation."

Aguirre tells me he has three children two were born outside of Kern county and one was born in Kern County. His daughter is the only one who deals with asthma and he believes it's due to the air quality partly coming from oil drilling.

"To me that says something, that our health is more at risk here in Kern County. I think at the end of the day, what we are trying to do is better protect the health of all of us. It's not that we are against the industry. We are just trying to improve the air quality that will ultimately better protect all of us." said Aguirre

This ongoing legal battle is expected to take several months as it progresses through the courts. Both sides agree there's much at stake here.



