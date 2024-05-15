KERN BHRS Psychiatric Health Center set to open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Behavioral Health Recovery Services is opening two brand new facilities to the public on May 15 to better service the community.

There will be two buildings at the location in Bakersfield, one for adults one for children.

This project has been in the works for about seven years and was fully funded by Kern County.

May is Mental Health Awareness, and these new resources look to aid in several different ways.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

May is mental health awareness month and it's important to speak up if you need help, and the County wants to ensure the community, that they are accessible in times of need.

Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter,

One for adults and one for children. Both buildings are located at the same address, 718 Workman St in Bakersfield.

Robin Taylor Deputy Director for Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services says "We will be providing services for individuals who are in acute behavioral health need so we will be providing psychiatrist services, therapy, and group services all for adults and youth to ensure that they are working towards their recovery and getting back into the community."

Kern County doesn't plan on stopping here, they have been hosting events all May and have a few more events to close out mental health awareness month.

Public Informational Officer for Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Lou Groce mentions "Next Wednesday, we will be participating in the Apple Core Project we will be helping distribute food and fans as we enter the summer months to Kern County's neediest folks and then next Friday we will be hosting a narcan training with Kern County public health and Kern County library at our Westchester facility at 10 am."

Kern Psychiatrist Health Facility will be hosting a grand opening Wednesday morning and Bakersfield Neighborhood Reporter Dominique LaVinge will be emceeing the event. Guided tours will take place from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. This event is open to the public. I'm your Bakersfield Neighborhood Reporter Eric J Dockery.

